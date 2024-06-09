Sofia Richie Grainge and her pals are toasting baby Eloise.

The model, 25, celebrated the recent arrival of her daughter in an elegant backyard brunch on Saturday, June 8. Umbrellas lined the perimeter of the long table, which was situated in the grass and decorated with colorful floral arrangements.

In a sweet clip shared via her Instagram Story, Richie Grainge cradled her newborn. “My whole world,” she wrote.

Richie Grainge and her husband, Elliot Grainge, welcomed their first child in May. “Eloise Samantha Grainge 🤍5•20•24 best day of my life🤍,” she captioned the Instagram upload at the time, alongside a black-and-white pic of the newborn’s feet.

Days after the announcement, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple — who wed in April 2023 — have been “on cloud nine” since Eloise’s birth.

“They are still adjusting to becoming parents, but it’s come fairly natural to both of them,” the insider said, adding that Richie Grainge “can’t believe” that she’s a mom.

Keep scrolling down to see more pics from Richie Grainge’s backyard brunch: