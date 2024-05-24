Sofia Richie Gives Birth to Baby No. 1 With Husband Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie and her husband, Elliot Grainge, have welcomed their baby girl.

“Eloise Samantha Grainge 🤍5•20•24 best day of my life🤍,” Richie, 25, captioned an Instagram post on Friday, May 24, of her newborn child’s feet.

The model kept her pregnancy quiet until January, at which point she was six months along. “I found out very, very early,” she explained in a Vogue interview at the time. “I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag.”

Richie opted to take a pregnancy test after realizing she was “a few days late on my period.”

“Elliot was already used to me taking tests randomly,” she recalled, noting that the couple had been “casually trying” since their April 2023 wedding. “He didn’t really flinch when I said I was checking. I was taking one of those really crappy at-home tests, and there was the faintest of lines. I was so used to seeing negatives that I knew when something looked even kind of different.”

Grainge, 30, picked up more pregnancy tests for Richie, and she subsequently took three at the same time, which all came back positive.

“He was so excited, and we both cried. It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops,” she gushed. “But knowing I was so early, I was so protective — even with my friends.”

Richie went on to detail why she was so private about her early months as an expectant mother. “Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space,” she said. “I didn’t realize there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Richie hinted at her due date, teasing that her daughter would be a “Gemini baby.” Individuals with the zodiac sign have birthdays that fall between May 21 and June 20.

Days after confirming her pregnancy, Richie shared a TikTok video of the baby’s sex reveal. Grainge popped a pink confetti cannon as Richie excitedly ran around and hugged a shocked Grainge. “Sorry to all my neighbors for the horrifying scream,” she captioned the clip.

Richie and Grainge were first linked in January 2021. They announced their engagement in April 2022 and tied the knot one year later in a lavish ceremony in France.