Sofia Richie Grainge and her husband, Elliot Grainge, have been soaking up their first few days of parenthood.

“Sofia and Elliot have been on cloud nine since welcoming baby Eloise,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They are still adjusting to becoming parents, but it’s come fairly natural to both of them.”

Richie Grainge, 25, and Grainge, 30, welcomed daughter Eloise earlier this month and have been enjoying moments with their newborn baby in a smaller setting.

“Sofia and Elliot haven’t let many people over to see the baby,” the insider adds. “They’re both being very protective.”

The source says Richie Grainge “still has that pregnancy glow” and “can’t believe” that she’s a mom. “It’s all very surreal,” the insider adds.

Loved ones also can’t get enough of the little one. Lionel Richie is already a “doting Papa” to his new grandbaby, the source says, adding, “He’s so proud and he tears up every time he holds her.”

Nicole Richie, for her part, is “so thrilled” to see her sister embrace her role as a mother. “She thinks the baby is absolutely gorgeous,” the insider adds of Nicole, 42. “It’s a very special time for the whole family.”

Richie Grainge announced her baby’s arrival via social media on Friday, May 24. “Eloise Samantha Grainge 🤍5•20•24 best day of my life🤍,” she captioned the Instagram upload, alongside a black-and-white pic of the newborn’s feet.

The model, who tied the knot with Grainge in a lavish ceremony in France in April 2023, kept her pregnancy news underwraps until January — when she was six months along.

“I found out very, very early,” she explained in a Vogue interview at the time. “I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag.”

After the pregnancy test came back positive, the couple became emotional. “He was so excited, and we both cried,” she said. “It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops.”

The pair revealed in a TikTok video later that month that they were having a baby girl. In the clip, Grainge popped a confetti cannon that exploded with pink powder — and got an enthusiastic reaction from his wife. “Sorry to all my neighbors for the horrifying scream 😅,” she captioned the upload.