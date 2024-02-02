Jasmine Ellis Cooper was showered with love by her friends and family ahead of the arrival of her first baby.

“I had a blast!” the Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard star, 31, exclusively shares in the new issue of Us Weekly. “I don’t think I’ve [ever] had so much fun at a baby shower.”

The event, which was themed Baby Blooms and Blue, was hosted at the restaurant Manhatta in New York City on Saturday, January 27. Her costars Jordan Emanuel, Alex Tyree and Nick Arrington showed up to celebrate the mom-to-be.

Jasmine announced in November 2023 that she and husband Silas Cooper were expecting their first baby in February. Silas was unable to attend the festivities as he is currently on deployment in Poland with the Army Reserves. However, Silas made a special appearance at the event during a video message.

“I don’t think there was a dry eye in the room,” Jasmine tells Us. “It was intense, but he kept it light.”

Jasmine’s party was everything she could hope and dream it would be. The only thing she’d change? Having Silas there in person.

Keep scrolling to see pictures from Jasmine’s baby shower: