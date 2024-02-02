Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Inside ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ Star Jasmine Ellis Cooper’s Sweet Baby Shower (Exclusive)

By
Inside Summer House Marthas Vineyards Jasmines Baby Shower
5
Nigil Crawford

Jasmine Ellis Cooper was showered with love by her friends and family ahead of the arrival of her first baby.

“I had a blast!” the Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard star, 31, exclusively shares in the new issue of Us Weekly. “I don’t think I’ve [ever] had so much fun at a baby shower.”

The event, which was themed Baby Blooms and Blue, was hosted at the restaurant Manhatta in New York City on Saturday, January 27. Her costars Jordan Emanuel, Alex Tyree and Nick Arrington showed up to celebrate the mom-to-be.

Jasmine announced in November 2023 that she and husband Silas Cooper were expecting their first baby in February. Silas was unable to attend the festivities as he is currently on deployment in Poland with the Army Reserves. However, Silas made a special appearance at the event during a video message.

“I don’t think there was a dry eye in the room,” Jasmine tells Us. “It was intense, but he kept it light.”

Playful teen woman outdoors in hooded sweatshirt

Deal of the Day

We’re Totally Buying This Men’s Carhartt Hoodie for Ourselves — 25% Off! View Deal

Jasmine’s party was everything she could hope and dream it would be. The only thing she’d change? Having Silas there in person.

Keep scrolling to see pictures from Jasmine’s baby shower:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Jasmine Ellis Cooper

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!