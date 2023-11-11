Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard star Jasmine Ellis Cooper is looking forward to the birth of her son — but is disappointed her husband, Silas Cooper, will not be present for the delivery.

“He’s been supportive as much as he can from thousands of miles away. And he knows that I’m in good hands with my housemates, so that’s been great,” Jasmine, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon on Friday, November 3. “But then also, we’re both strong as individuals, So I’m holding it down over here. He’s holding it down over there for the country.”

Silas, 32, announced in March 2022 via Instagram that he had become a commissioned officer in the Army reserve after training 1000 miles from his home in New York City. His family is from Liberia, and he noted that one reason he joined the Army Reserve was because America “embraced my family and I at a time when my native country was at war.”

Jasmine, meanwhile, announced in November that she and Silas are expecting their first child. “Silas and I will be welcoming Baby Cooper February 2024!” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

Fellow cast member Bria Fleming, meanwhile, told Us that a change in Jasmine’s appearance made her suspect she was pregnant.

“I first saw her, I’m like, your boobs look big. Did you get a boob job? And then she’s just like, no. And I’m like, okay, cool,” Bria told Us. “But when I found out, I was like, ‘I knew it.’ It was just the boobs gave it away.”

According to Bravo, Jasmine and Silas met on the Hinge dating app. The couple got engaged in 2021, and were married in June 2022 in Portsmouth, Rhode Island.

Regarding starting a family, the former Playboy Bunny was not concerned about whether their child would be a boy or a girl.

“Honestly, I just wanted a healthy baby. I don’t think we cared about what the gender was,” Jasmine explained.“We were just excited to be starting our family and moving into a new space of our chapter last year was very complex, but we have a really good village and great friends, and it feels like a really good start to something new.”

With her husband away in the military, Jasmine said Silas was definitely missed as they shot season two of the series over the summer.

“He introduced me to Martha Vineyard,” she commented.” So him not being there felt odd.”

Bria also felt that their Summer House family was incomplete.

“It was a missing piece to our friend group because he, like he would be walking around the house. He was just very happy and you can hear him, so him not being there, he would always mediate a lot of the drama as well,” Bria recalled to Us.“You do feel his presence gone. So we have that missing piece. Wow. We do miss him. We got to do a couple of FaceTimes, but it’s not the same.”

The original Summer House premiered on Bravo in January 2017 and followed a group of friends who share a house in the Hamptons on weekends between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Its success led to two spinoffs; Winter House and Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard.

A Bravo employee saw a photo of Silas and his friends vacationing on Martha’s Vineyard on Instagram and contacted him to be part of the series. Filming of the first season of the Vineyard series took place over the course of 15 days in late summer 2022 in the town of Edgartown. After a successful season 1, which premiered in May 2023, season 2 is set to debut in 2024.

Fleming said that the local residents gave the cast a warm reception for their return In August 2023 to the vineyard.

“It was a lot of activities, a lot of outings, a lot of rebuilt relationships,” she commented. “We got known all around. People were loving us being there.”

Season 1 also had some drama as Mariah Torres was kicked out of the house on the third episode after she pushed Bria during an argument. Mariah, 32, did not appear in any of the season’s remaining five episodes.

Jasmine would not divulge specifics about season two, however she said it will be entertaining.

“It’s a different roller coaster this season. I know we took you guys on a roller coaster last season,” she said. “Emotional, but this season you’re going to enjoy the ride.”