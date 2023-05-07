Reality TV is not for the faint of heart and Silas Cooper has already learned that tenfold.

“Listen, I have a lot more grace and appreciation for Kyle [Cooke],” the Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard star, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the series premiere. “Let me just say that. Like, on the show, I’m like, ‘Man, this guy’s always got a drink in his hand.’ I understand why, brother. I understand why having all those folks around you and all these personalities and trying to make sure everybody’s good and you got your girl there.”

Silas’ wife, Jasmine Ellis Cooper, chimed in: “It’s a lot of dynamics, but it’s fun and you just make your way through it.”

Kyle, 40, has starred on Bravo’s Summer House since 2017, where a group of New York-based friends rent a beach house in the Hamptons each warm-weather season. Summer House also stars Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, Mya Allen and Kyle’s wife, Amanda Batula. Season 7 — which is currently airing — introduced newbies Chris Leoni, Sam Feher and Gabby Prescod to the group.

Many members of the Summer House cast get into fights with one another with the Loverboy founder frequently trying to find ways to cope and broker peace.

While plenty of drama continues to go down in the Hamptons — season 7 is currently airing on Mondays — Bravo greenlit a spinoff in March. Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard introduces a new group of friends as they party in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, all summer long. The first season of the spinoff premieres this month, starring Jasmine, 31, and Silas, celebrating their first Vineyard summer since getting married.

“I think our friends knew that him being gone for half a year for military training was, like, a thing that was happening. But him to come back and have the wedding and have this trip, I think we all kind of underestimated how we had to relearn each other,” Jasmine told Us of the cast’s dynamics. “And we are not even on one year of marriage yet! So it was exciting to be present for all of our friends, but still show up for each other and have a good time. It wasn’t the easiest every moment, but I think we did a good job.”

Silas, for his part, concurred with his spouse, noting that their “routine” back home in New York City helped make the transition easy — especially since living with a group of 10 people differs from their regular lives.

“It’s, like, learning how flexible that we need to be,” he explained to Us. “And Jasmine was very good at making a point of getting a marriage counselor prior to getting married. Like, we had a marriage counselor the moment we got engaged, and that is so helpful ‘cause it really puts a lot of things in perspective when we get a chance to chat about what the fights we’re having [are about]. … I think we talked about this during filming that, like, feeling as if we have to uphold like this grand institution [of] marriage is a lot of pressure.”

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard also stars Amir Lancaster, Preston Mitchum, Bria Fleming, Alex Tyree, Shanice Henderson, Jason Lyke, Summer Marie Thomas, Nicholas “Nick” Arrington and Mariah Torres.

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard premieres on Bravo on Sunday, May 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi