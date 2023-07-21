Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard star Bria Fleming got candid about her emotional experience filming season 1 of the Bravo show.

“You’re getting a little bit more drama, love outings, events. We have a furry friend with us on this … season so you’re getting a lot, a lot, a lot of emotions, a lot of everything,” Fleming, 28, revealed during a recent episode of the “Chanel in the City” podcast on iHeartRadio.

Fleming told host and stand-up comedian Chanel Omari that a “challenge” for her was “going through the emotion” on the unscripted reality show.

“Everything you see is real. When you see me cry, that’s me crying. When you see me laughing, that’s me laughing,” she shared on the pop culture podcast. “And it’s hard to go from crying to laughing and trying to forgive somebody in one moment because it’s real. It’s like, OK, like I’m mad right now and I have a grudge towards this person. But how am I supposed to be happy? It’s very hard to go through that.”

The reality star also revealed that although the reality show, which was just renewed for a second season, may be “embarrassing for some people,” she’s happy to be a part of it.

“So I’m glad to be a part of something that’s real and authentic because I hate fake reality. I hate people telling me what to do. I’m like, I don’t listen,” Fleming revealed to Omari, who once starred on Bravo’s Princesses: Long Island. “So to be able to see me in that light where I can be able to express myself and be authentic and do what I want and no one says anything is great.”

One major story line on season 1 was how Fleming’s friend and costar Jasmine Ellis Cooper has changed since marrying Silas Cooper — who has been labeled as “controlling” by some cast members — in June 2022.

“Single Jasmine is more free and married Jasmine walks on eggshells, I would say, in a nice respectful way,” Fleming told Us Weekly at the time. “When you’re married, you have to respect your partner and how they feel and their feelings in certain scenarios, but single Jasmine was like myself. Like, ‘let’s party, let’s go out, let’s go networking at film events. Let’s drink, let’s have a good time.’ Married Jasmine is a bit more reserved and quieter and different. It was very different relearning that and getting to know her under those circumstances.”

Fleming went on to share that “all women should be free to do whatever they like” in a marriage or relationship.

“If you’re in a marriage or relationship, there should be a lot of trust, especially in a marriage. Everyone has different opinions and different beliefs. I don’t really know what their marriage is like or what they agreed upon,” she added. “I’m very free and I would hope that could happen for her. I liked him on the show. I thought he was like a big brother. We have our moments where we connect and then we have our moments where we have our disagreements. I do have a heart for him.”

