Walking on eggshells. Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard star Bria Fleming opened up about how her friend Jasmine Ellis Cooper changed since marrying Silas Cooper, who has been labeled as “controlling” on the Bravo show.

“Single Jasmine is more free and married Jasmine walks on eggshells, I would say, in a nice respectful way,” Bria told Us Weekly last month. “When you’re married, you have to respect your partner and how they feel and their feelings in certain scenarios, but single Jasmine was like myself. Like, ‘let’s party, let’s go out, let’s go networking at film events. Let’s drink, let’s have a good time.’ Married Jasmine is a bit more reserved and quieter and different.”

Bria, 27, added, “It was very different relearning that and getting to know her under those circumstances.”

The Army reserve officer, 32, was accused by his castmates of being controlling over his wife, 31, while filming in the summer 2022. The twosome tied the knot in June 2022, shortly before cameras documented their summer on Martha’s Vineyard.

“All women should be free to do whatever they like. If you’re in a marriage or relationship, there should be a lot of trust, especially in a marriage. Everyone has different opinions and different beliefs. I don’t really know what their marriage is like or what they agreed upon,” Bria told Us. “I’m very free and I would hope that could happen for her. I liked him on the show. I thought he was like a big brother. We have our moments where we connect and then we have our moments where we have our disagreements. I do have a heart for him.”

Silas, for his part, responded to those controlling claims in an interview with Us Weekly, saying that he has grown since the beginning of his marriage and since filming the Summer House spinoff, which follows an all-Black cast of 12 friends as they vacation on Massachusetts’ Martha’s Vineyard.

“I think one thing I’ve learned about myself is that routines have worked for me. Structure has worked for me. Knowing that I care about the folks around me, and I have a huge responsibility [is part of who I am],” Silas told Us Weekly. “Whether it’s army, whether it is this woman I love, whether it’s the job I have. And sometimes I’m not as flexible and I can own that.”

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard airs on Bravo Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.