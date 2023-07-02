Bria Fleming’s daily routine is filled with sun, sand and good company.

The Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard star, 28, exclusively tells Us Weekly that she likes to start her average day by spending time at the beach with her adorable dog, Milo. “Seeing the smile on his face when the sand touches his paws brings me joy,” she shares.

When it comes to winding down at the end of the day, she likes to soak in golden hour rays with her boyfriend, Simon Marco, “every day.”

Fans met Fleming when the Summer House spinoff premiered on Bravo on May 7 — and now, all eight episodes of season 1 are on Peacock. “It was a fun, challenging experience,” she exclusively told Us in April of filming the reality series. “I would say I took something away from everybody. Everyone taught me something, but it was a great learning experience. I would definitely do it again.”

Scroll down to see what a typical day in Fleming’s day looks like: