Jaime King Tags Estranged Husband Kyle Newman in Son’s Birthday Post

Jaime King and her estranged husband, Kyle Newman, celebrated their son Leo’s fifth birthday earlier this week amid their split.

The Hart of Dixie actress, 41, shared photos of their their youngest and his older brother James, 6, on Thursday, July 16. She smiled as the siblings ate chocolate cake and tagged Newman in the Instagram slideshow.

“HAPPY 5th BIRTHDAY Leo Thames❣️ Brave as a lion. Flows like a river. We are so blessed to have you here on this planet our beautiful, tender, fearless boy,” she wrote. “When I think of your essence let me quote from your favorite musical Hamilton. ‘Hey yo, I’m just like my country I’m young, scrappy and hungry And I’m not throwin’ away my shot It’s time to take a shot.’ I love you more than anything that has ever existed. Always yours- Mama.”

The following day, Newman posted what appeared to be a second birthday cake on his Instagram Story. “Happy birthday, Leo Thames!” he wrote. “Little man turned 5!”

The exes have been entangled in a messy divorce since King filed for divorce after nearly 13 years of marriage in May. She submitted the paperwork at a Los Angeles courthouse and was granted a temporary restraining order against the 44-year-old filmmaker. In documents obtained by Us Weekly, the model alleged that Newman had a history of being aggressive and emotionally manipulative toward her.

Newman, meanwhile, claimed in court documents that King had been “a chronic drug addict and alcoholic” for “the past decade.” He also left L.A. with their two sons before their split went public. “Kyle went to Pennsylvania where his family is with his kids when the pandemic began and has been parenting by himself throughout the pandemic,” an insider explained to Us at the time. “He took them there to get them out of the hotspot that was L.A. and so that they could be close to his family.”

King claimed that Newman had refused to let their children communicate with her while staying in Pennsylvania.

Amid the allegations, Newman’s spokesperson released a statement to Us on May 19. “Kyle was deeply saddened by Jaime’s attempt to obtain court orders based solely on false claims without providing him any opportunity to respond,” the statement read. “Kyle wants nothing but the best for his whole family and hopes that Jaime can find the peace and help she needs.”

The pair met on the set of Newman’s film Fanboys in 2005 and tied the knot in November 2007.