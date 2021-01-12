Family Time

Inside James Van Der Beek’s ‘Magic’ Texas Snow Day With 5 Kids: Pics

By
James Van Der Beek Magic Texas Snow Day
 Courtesy of Kimberly Van Der Beek/Instagram
15
11 / 15
podcast
LTG_HEALTHY_HOLIDAY_AMI_12.22.20_600x338

Winter Wonderland

“M A G I C and cleansing energy snowing down on us today,” Kimberly captioned an Instagram post.

Back to top