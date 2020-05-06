LOL! James Van Der Beek’s brood didn’t spare his feelings while watching his 1999 movie Varsity Blues.

“My kids wanted to see some of ‘The Blue Movie’ that people are always talking to me about,” the actor, 43, captioned his Tuesday, May 5, Instagram Story. “I thought I was showing them the two minutes that were appropriate to show them.”

The Connecticut native, though, accidentally showed Olivia, 9, Joshua, 8, Annabel, 6, Emilia, 4, and Gwnedolyn, 22 months, a scene where he cursed. “Why did you say ’s–t’ in this movie?” Joshua asked his dad. “You said, ‘Holy s–t!’”

When the Dawson’s Creek alum told his son not to repeat that word, Joshua replied, “You said it.”

The little one also critiqued his father’s accent, saying, “I hate that, [It’s] the worst.”

Van Der Beek previously tried explaining Dawson’s Creek to his daughter when she had questions for him about the WB show.

“Why is it called Dalson’s [sic] Creek?” she asked Van Der Beek in February. “Is it because Dalson [sic] owns a creek and someone tries to destroy it?”

The Pose star said, “Exactly. Yep. He owns a creek and somebody’s trying to blow it up, so he has to use kung fu and ninja moves. That’s what it was.”

When the little one wrote that she could “imagine” Van Der Week doing all that, he replied, “It was not about me whining and crying and being annoying on a creek. It definitely was not that.”

His former costar Busy Philipps has yet to let her daughters, Birdie, 11, and Cricket, 6, watch Dawson’s Creek.

“My kids literally don’t care about what I do,” the This Will Only Hurt a Little author, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively in March. “They both know that that’s where Michelle [Williams] and I met. They understand that I was on that TV show. … I don’t think [they’re] interested.”

The Illinois native’s eldest has “already seen some of Freaks and Geeks with her friends,” as well as White Chicks. “I wanted to watch [the NBC show] with her, and she was like, ‘I don’t know. That might be weird,’” Philipps explained to Us. “I’m like, ‘OK, well fine.’”

Keep scrolling to see Van Der Beek’s brood’s mixed feelings about Varsity Blues.