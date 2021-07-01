Family Time Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton’s Sweetest Moments With Their Kids Over the Years By Riley Cardoza July 1, 2021 Courtesy Jeffrey Dean Morgan/Instagram 9 7 / 9 Happy Halloween In October 2018, Morgan and Burton adorably got dressed up with their little ones. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Megan Fox Celebrates Being Bisexual ‘for Over 2 Decades’ During Pride Month That’s a Lot of Roses! See What the Highest-Earning ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Make ‘90 Day Fiance’ Weight Loss Transformations: Tiffany, Jorge and More — See Photos! More News