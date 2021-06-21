Big Daddy Sitch Mike Sorrentino Celebrates 1st Father’s Day With Romeo

Babies Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino’s Son Romeo’s Baby Album: Photos By Riley Cardoza June 21, 2021 Courtesy of Mike Sorrentino/Instagram 10 10 / 10 New Title “Big Daddy Sitch” celebrated his first Father’s Day in June 2021 with Lauren, Romeo and Mosey. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Prime Day: The Lip Plumper in Jennifer Aniston’s ‘The Morning Show’ Routine Is on Sale This Saved Olivia Wilde’s Eyebrows After ‘15 Years of Baldness’ — 30% Off 7 Handpicked Amazon Prime Day Deal Lists — Starting at Just $8! More News