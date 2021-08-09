Major moment! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino enjoyed their first family beach day with son Romeo on Saturday, August 7.

“Romeo’s first day at the Jersey Shore,” the New Jersey native, 36, captioned an Instagram slideshow. In the social media upload, the new mom held her 2-month-old in the shallows, then helped him walk on the sand.

The little one looked too cute in a striped outfit and blue sun hat. Mike, 39, commented, “Best day ever.”

The New York native also posted photos from their “family beach day,” writing via Instagram: “The Situations.”

He and Lauren became parents in May when their infant arrived. “So in love,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars wrote via Instagram at the time.

“I’m so happy,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley commented on the pair’s social media reveal, while Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wrote, “WELCOME BABY! Welcome to my fam my gorgeous nephew!!! So so so exciting for you my besties! God bless and welcome to my parent club!!!!”

Romeo arrived one year after the MTV personalities opened up about suffering a “heart-wrenching” miscarriage. Before bringing their rainbow baby home, the reality stars were already looking to expand.

“It’s so funny. She’s like, ‘Honey, right after we have this first one, we’re going to have another one,’” the Dancing With the Stars alum exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “I was like, ‘Honey, let’s calm down. One step at a time.’ But I think she’s onto something. We definitely would like around three children, I think.”

His then-pregnant wife chimed in, “I think three, but I don’t know. That’s really aggressive. We both grew up in big families. He’s one of four, I’m one of four, but it’s a lot. So it’ll definitely be more than one, and everyone says, like, ‘Get the baby stage out of the way,’ so we might just keep going.”

The couple, who wed in November 2018 in New Jersey, don’t have any plans to let Angelina Pivarnick babysit their son or any future kids.

“She’s not babysitting privately,” Lauren went on to tell Us. “I would probably let Vinny [Guadagnino] and never Angelina. Oh, my God.”

Lauren got “the best advice” from “super moms” Farley, 35, and Polizzi, 33, she added. “We are all so close. We actually practically speak every day about everything in a group chat. They’re friends that have turned into family. I think eventually there might even be a show when these kids turn 18 because that’s how close we are.”

Keep scrolling to see her and Mike’s adorable beach trip with Romeo.