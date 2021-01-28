Worried about her boy. Jessie James Decker shared her 2-year-old son Forrest’s scary asthma experience after three hospital visits in six weeks.

“Every time he gets a tiny cold, he starts wheezing and his oxygen levels drop and heart rate goes up,” the singer, 32, captioned a Thursday, January 28, Instagram photo of the toddler breathing through an oxygen tube. “Ultimately, I’m being told he has asthma even though he’s pretty young to diagnose. It’s scary to watch his vitals drop, hear his grunting and see his chest struggling so much to take a breath. After he threw up for the third time (I think from coughing so much, no fever), I knew it was time to take him in.”

The former reality star went on to write that her son was given “stronger meds” this time around and “watched through the night.” She and husband Eric Decker plan on taking the little one to an allergist to find out if something may be triggering his attacks.

Jessie concluded, “So confusing for a parent to have this issue and just not know what to do or why it’s happening. He was born full term and nine pounds and no issues until last year and becoming more chronic. He’s a champ but it breaks my heart when he tells me, ‘Mommy, my chest hurts,’ in his sad little voice. I don’t love to post too much of this kind of stuff because my babies are precious to me. But I’ve had some amazing advice from fellow Insta moms that I genuinely appreciate. So thank you.”

The Kittenish creator, who also shares Vivianne, 6, and Eric, 5, with the former professional football player, 33, asked her followers if they had experienced anything similar with their children. “Other than an allergist and a specialist did this go away for your babies?” the fashion designer asked. “I wonder if he’s now allergic to pet hair?”

She posted more pictures of her youngest son on her Instagram Story, writing, “Was a long night. At it this a.m. but still in costume. He’s a champ.”

Forrest was previously hospitalized in June 2020 after a “freak” bug bite.

“Somehow it turned into a staph which turned into a boil,” the Italy native wrote via Instagram at the time. “It was like a golf ball it was so hard, and he was in so much pain. … They had to sedate him and cut it open and get it all out. He handled it like a champ, but it was so sad to see him in so much pain.”

Later that same week, Jessie posted a picture of her diapered son with his dad and wrote that he was “doing SO much better and in amazing spirits.”

Keep scrolling to see Jessie with Forrest during his Wednesday, January 27, hospital visit.