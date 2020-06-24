Get well soon! Jessie James Decker’s 2-year-old son spent some time in the emergency room after a “freak” incident.

“Forrest got a bug bite on his hiney and after a few days somehow it turned into a staph which turned into a boil!” the fashion designer, 32, captioned a Wednesday, June 24, Instagram photo. “It was like a golf ball it was so hard and he was in so much pain. He got a very high fever and we had to take him to the emergency room late night. Obviously with [the coronavirus pandemic], only I could I go in with him. They had to sedate him and cut it open and get it all out.”

While the toddler handled the procedure “like a champ,” the native went on to write, “It was so sad to see him in so much pain! I could not believe this happened. It was such a freak thing. He got in an antibiotic and that helped big time.”

In the social media upload, the diapered little one licked a purple popsicle at the hospital while playing on an iPad.

The Eric & Jessie alum alum, who also shares Vivianne, 6, and Eric, 4, with her husband, Eric Decker, welcomed Forrest in 2018. Jessie has been documenting her youngest son’s cutest moments since his arrival, from Forrest putting sunscreen all over his face to climbing on a chair to sneak donuts.

“There’s not a week that goes by that I don’t look at Eric and smile back at Forrest as he’s running around and say to him: ‘I’m so glad we had him,’” the Just Feed Me author captioned an Instagram tribute on her son’s 2nd birthday in April. “He is the light of our lives. A constant joy, always smiling, always happy, and funny funny funny. Happy birthday my beautiful boy Forrest. Thanks for completing our family and making us feel whole. We love you wild child!”

When it comes to expanding their family, Jessie and the former professional football player, 33, aren’t sure baby No. 4 is “in the cards.”

The Kittenish creator exclusively explained to Us Weekly in January: “We’re in such a good rhythm right now. I feel like we’re good right now. We’re good at where we are. We’re busy enough. We have so many things going on.”