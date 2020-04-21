Babies Jill Wagner Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband David Lemanowicz: Pics By Riley Cardoza April 20, 2020 Courtesy of Jill Wagner 5 2 / 5 Perfect Pair The new dad gazed down at his baby girl. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kristin Cavallari Accuses Jay Cutler of ‘Misconduct,’ Requests Primary Custody of Kids in Divorce Papers Need Some COVID-19 Relief? Here's What To Drink To Get Through Quarantine! Tyler Cameron Sings Into an Empty Wine Bottle After Ex Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy News More News