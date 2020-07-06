Celebrating apart. Jon Gosselin explained why he didn’t spend the 4th of July with his son Collin.

“Happy Fourth of July to every one!!!” the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum, 43, captioned a Saturday, July 4, Instagram selfie with his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, and daughter Hannah. “Sorry for the late post!!! Collin had other plans with his friends this weekend, that’s why he is not in the picture (shame I have to explain all that, but I just did)!!!!”

Conrad posted pictures on her own account, writing, “Happy 4th of July!! Missing Collin who dissed us for his friends.”

Jon welcomed Hannah, Collin and their sextuplet siblings Aaden, Joel, Leah and Alexis in 2004 with his now-ex-wife, Kate Gosselin. The former couple are also the parents of twins Madelyn and Cara, 19.

Following their split, Jon and the Kate Plus Date star, 45, were granted shared physical custody of their kids. Hannah moved in with the prep cook in 2018, and he was given sole custody of Collin the following year.

In May, Collin gushed about his relationship with his dad’s girlfriend in honor of Mother’s Day.

“I don’t think mother can describe all the things Colleen has done for me,” Collin wrote via Instagram at the time. “Yes a mother clothes her children and cooks for them but it’s the best feeling when your mother or mother figure is one of your best friends and always has your back, the one who always shares that laugh of the humor only you guys get.”

He went on to write, “I could call it Mother’s Day, but it’s more than that, Colleen, you are so much more than a mother to me, you are one of my guidelines and one of my guiding lights. Thank you doesn’t say enough, I love you so much and you’ve done so much for me that claims you my strong, happy, loving and awesome mother figure, you’re irreplaceable. Thank you so much Colleen love you so much!!!”

