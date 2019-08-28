Ending summer with some fun! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel spent the day with their 4-year-old son, Silas, on the golf course at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland on Tuesday, August 27, and the photos are absolutely precious.

The “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” crooner, 38, looked like a pro athlete as he enjoyed a golf game wearing a pink and purple floral polo and khaki pants. At one point, Timberlake gave Silas a lesson as Biel looked on adoringly.

The 7th Heaven alum, 37, looked effortlessly chic in a white T-shirt, jeans, sneakers and a baseball cap. The toddler was even dressed for the occasion in a similar shirt like his famous dad and white shorts.

Timberlake, Biel and Silas shared a sweet moment during their time at the sporting event, embracing each other in a group hug.

The Man of the Woods artist and the Sinner actress wed in Italy in October 2012, and though remain mostly private about their personal life, the twosome use special occasions to boast about each other publicly.

“To my wife, who is here tonight and who has given me the greatest gift of love. Our son is 4 now, and he’s dope too!” Timberlake gushed in a speech at the 2019 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony in June. “I’ve written so many songs because of that that I’m so proud of and I just … I’m extremely humbled. I hope that I can represent this award for all of you.”

Biel, for her part, paid tribute to her hubby in an Instagram video in April while she congratulated him on the success of his most recent tour.

“I would say that I’m so proud of you but I feel like that’s the understatement of the century and that somehow that I take ownership to what you’ve done this past year and a half. I just am in absolute awe of you every night to see you up there in your glory, doing what you’ve been put on this Earth to do,” she said in the clip. “You inspire me, you inspire Silas,” she added, referencing the couple’s 4-year-old son. “You inspire everyone around you — all of your fans, all of your friends and family — to work as hard and as with so much passion as you do. You are truly a sight to behold. I’m so happy that you’re going to get some time off. I’m so happy for you and for us.”

