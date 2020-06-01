Speaking Up

Heigl shared a slideshow of photos with Adalaide in May 2020 following George Floyd’s death. “I can’t sleep,” the actress wrote. “And when I do, I wake with a single thought in my head. How will I tell Adalaide? How will I explain the unexplainable? How can I protect her? How can I break a piece of her beautiful divine spirit to do so? I can’t sleep. I lay in my bed in the dark and weep for every mother of a beautiful divine black child who has to extinguish a piece of their beloved baby’s spirit to try to keep them alive in a country that has too many sleeping soundly.”