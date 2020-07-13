Talking about her trio. Kelly Preston spoke fondly of her and husband John Travolta’s three kids over the years before her death in July 2020.

The couple tied the knot in 1991 in Paris, then in Florida, and welcomed their son Jett the following year. Their daughter, Ella, arrived in 2000.

Three years later, the couple’s eldest died while on a family vacation in the Bahamas after suffering a seizure and hitting his head on a bathtub. “To my sweet love, Jett,” Preston wrote via Instagram in April 2019 on what would have been his 27th birthday. “You are in our hearts forever. I send love to all of the beautiful autistic children and the wonderful people who love them. May we all shine and grant love and respect to children with special needs.”

The Hawaii native gave birth to son Benjamin in 2010. She told Hello! at the time: “He’s given the house a renewed spirit and purpose. He’s brought us a new beginning.”

The couple were “floored” when they found out they had a second son on the way. “We both started crying,” Preston told Health magazine in 2011. “It was wonderful.”

Her husband revealed in July 2020 that Preston had died after secretly battling breast cancer for two years. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” the Grease star captioned an Instagram tribute. “My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while.”

Ella honored her late mom with a post of her own, writing, “I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy.”

