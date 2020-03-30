Fun in the sun! Khloé Kardashian showed off her daughter True’s backyard play area while self-quarantining with the 23-month-old amid the coronavirus spread.

After baking together, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, recorded her toddler jumping up and down on a trampoline in a tulle skirt, combat boots and denim jacket. While she bounced, a playground could be seen behind her, as well as a picnic table and a soccer ball.

Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s little one then entered her backyard playhouse. Not only did she play with her stuffed animals on a tiny couch, but she toddled around her play kitchen making them a meal.

“Are you making pasta?” the Revenge Body host asked from behind the camera. “Good. Is it for Abby, Zoey and Poppy? Oh, good. They’re hungry, mama.”

She and the professional basketball player, 29, welcomed their baby girl in April 2018, splitting nearly one year later.

In October 2019, Kardashian admitted that coparenting with the athlete can be “hard” after Thompson cheated on her with her sister Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The E! personality explained at the time: “It’s not easy for me. It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, ‘No, because you hurt me.’ But he never hurt True. Him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. I will never come in-between that, I don’t believe in that.”

The Good American cocreator went on to say, “As long as it’s not hurting [me] in any way. If [coparenting with Scott Disick] was hindering Kourtney [Kardashian’s] growth or if [coparenting] hinders my growth, then you also have to put yourself first because you are, in fact, taking care of your children. But if it’s not hindering you or hurting you in any way, I think it’s important to work on all relationships.”

When it comes to coparenting inspiration, the Strong Looks Better Naked author looks back on how her mom, Kris Jenner, and her late dad, Robert Kardashian, handled their split. “My parents were incredible coparenters from what I know,” Khloé said. “My mom and my dad, I’m sure, fought all the time, [but] not around us.”

Keep scrolling to see the Los Angeles native’s daughter loving life in her backyard.