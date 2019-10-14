It’s officially spooky season! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got in the Halloween spirit with their eldest children, North, Saint and Chicago, at Nights of the Jack in the Calabasas neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday, October 13.

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, and the rapper, 42, were “hands-on” with their little ones, adding, “You can tell that they are really in love and have fun together. North stuck by Kim’s side the whole time. Kim was being a great mom and attentive to all her children. Kanye let her do her thing.”

The makeup mogul and North, 6, wore face whiskers, while the Grammy winner sported a mask.

Kardashian documented the fall fun on her Instagram Story, sharing videos of pumpkin scarecrows, singing jack-o’-lanterns and intricate carvings. The reality star even shared a photo of a pumpkin resembling her and the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper, captioned, “Date night.” When she found a pumpkin featuring John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, the E! personality added, “Double date night.”

Earlier this week, the Selfish author, who also shares 5-month-old son Psalm with West, opened up about getting baptized alongside the youngest three members of her brood in Armenia.

“Thank you Armenia for such a memorable trip,” the KKW Beauty creator captioned an October 10 Instagram upload featuring her and North in marching headscarves. “So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia’s main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD.”

Kourtney Kardashian and her kids, Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, were also baptized on the Armenia family trip, which they were filming for KUWTK, a source confirmed to Us.

“It was very special to be baptized alongside my children, my sister, my nieces and my nephews at Etchmiadzin Cathedral which is often considered the oldest cathedral in the world,” the Poosh creator, 40, wrote on Instagram at the time.