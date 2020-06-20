Memory lane. Kobe Bryant shared many sweet moments with his and Vanessa Bryant’s youngest daughter, Capri, before his January death.

The California native, 38, gave birth to the little one in June 2019. Capri joined her older siblings Natalia, now 17, Gianna, who died in January at age 13, and Bianka, now 3.

“Our baby girl is here!!!!!!” Vanessa wrote via Instagram at the time. “Capri Kobe Bryant. So thankful for our newest baby blessing.”

The former professional basketball player chimed in, “We are beyond excited that our baby girl ‘Koko’ has arrived! #bryantbunch #4princesses.”

The athlete was a big fan of being a “girl dad,” he told Extra ahead of Capri’s arrival. “I love having girls — I’m super, super excited about that. [Vanessa] is as well. She wanted a boy so he can be mama’s boy forever. …. We’ll see if I can deliver. She’s like, ‘You go see if you can hit a clutch shot. You gave me all girls, let’s see if you can bring a boy!’ Nope, not yet. We’ll see.”

His comments came two years after he gushed to the same outlet about his all-female household. “My friends say, ‘It takes a real man to make a boy,'” the Oscar winner said in 2017. “I’m like, ‘Dude, it takes a king to make a princess. Get in line.’”

Kobe was “a hands-on dad,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in January, adding, “His daughters and Vanessa were his world.”

The Philadelphia native and Gianna died in a helicopter accident that month along with seven other passengers. They were headed to the teenager’s basketball game in Thousand Oaks, California, at her dad’s Mamba Academy.

After the tragedy, the insider told Us, “The entire family is gutted without Kobe and Gigi.”

