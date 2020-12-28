Putting it all out there! Kylie Jenner shared some of her most cherished moments with daughter Stormi for the first time.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 23, participated in an Instagram challenge on Sunday, December 27, where she was asked to share photos from several unseen moments. Not only did she upload a stunning pic of her baby bump from her pregnancy, she also uploaded several never-before-seen snaps of her daughter.

In a photo of Stormi as a “1 week old” baby, the little one was shown bundled up in a blanket. Jenner also shared pics of the 2-year-old being held by her father, Travis Scott, and of the toddler riding on a scooter.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star quietly welcomed Stormi with Scott, 28, in February 2018. Despite the pair’s late 2019 split, they have worked to build a strong bond as coparents.

“Kylie and Travis are coparenting amazingly right now and love spending time together with Stormi and making her happy,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October. “Travis is a hands-on, super engaged dad and always wants to make Stormi smile. She is such a happy child.”

Jenner is an in-demand businesswoman and reality star, but she is also a very involved mother. In an interview with sister Kim Kardashian for ES Magazine, she opened up about how her perspective on life changed months after becoming a first-time mom.

“I think more about the future because of her. Every time I leave and I’m stressed about leaving her, I’m like, ‘I’m doing it for you,’” the Kendall + Kylie designer said in May 2018. “Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better. So, I don’t know what really has completely changed my world, besides her, of course. But I feel like it’s only gotten better.”

Jenner added, “You’re less selfish — and I actually enjoy changing diapers. It’s really satisfying. To make her clean again. And I don’t know, the whole thing is really… it’s, like, such an amazing experience.”

Earlier this year, the Life of Kylie alum hinted at the possibility of expanding her family. “My friends all pressure me about it,” she said in the March 2020 issue of Harper’s Bazaar. “They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there’s no plan.”

The beauty mogul added that she does “want seven kids down the line,” but she is not ready for that “right now.”

Scroll down to see Jenner’s unseen family pics!