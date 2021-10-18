Twin time! Lance Bass and Michael Turchin’s baby son and daughter made their Instagram debuts on Sunday, October 17.

“Haven’t slept much in 5 days and I’m covered in ick but I’ve never been so happy!” the former ‘NSync member, 42, captioned a slideshow with Violet and Alexander. “Now there are four of us in this house that wear diapers (hint: it’s not me or @michaelturchinart).”

The artist, 34, shared close-up shots in an Instagram post of his own, writing, “New babies, who dis?”

The social media uploads came four days after the couple, who wed in 2014, revealed their infants’ names.

“Introducing the newest members of the Turchin-Bass household: Violet Betty and Alexander James!!!!” Turchin told his Instagram followers on Wednesday, October 13. “They’re pure perfection and yes that includes the dozens of poops we’ve already dealt with. Our hearts our full!!! Thank you everyone for the well wishes.”

Bass called the little ones “baby dragons” at the time, gushing, “I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!”

The pair announced in June that they had twin babies on the way via surrogate. “Coming soon,” the Out of Sync author captioned his Instagram reveal.

The singer and Turchin struggled to conceive for years, exclusively telling Us Weekly in August that their “10th donor was the one that worked.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum went on to explain that he and the Florida native felt “closer together,” saying, “I didn’t think that we could love each other more and have a bigger bond, but when you go through an experience of trying to start a family and it’s just not working, it could either tear you apart or bring you closer together. … It was quite the journey.”

Bass added that he wanted four kids but was willing to reassess since Turchin was “good with two.”

The Mississippi native told Us at the time: “Starting with two, if we have such a great experience, I could definitely see us having a third at least. And we’ve always loved the idea of adopting two. It’s very important, if you’re able, to help some kids in need.”

