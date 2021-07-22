Babies Lea Michele’s Sweetest Moments With Her and Zandy Reich’s Son Ever: Pics By Riley Cardoza July 22, 2021 Courtesy of Lea Michele/Instagram 50 50 / 50 Cute Claps Michele played with her baby boy in bed in July 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Going Somewhere This Weekend? Here are 4 Photo-Ready Fits You Need Right Now! So Much for the Duggar Dress Code! Pretty Much All of the ‘Counting On’ Girls Have Worn Pants Arie and Lauren Luyendyk Give an Inside Look at Twins Lux and Senna’s Stunning Nursery — See Photos! More News