Babies

Lea Michele’s Sweetest Moments With Her and Zandy Reich’s Son Ever: Pics

By
Lea Michele Celebrates 9 Months With Son Ever: ‘Please Stop Time'
 Courtesy of Lea Michele/Instagram
39
39 / 39
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Time Flies

Michele celebrated nine months with Ever in May 2021, writing via Instagram: “Please please stop time.”

Back to top