Exclusive

Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer’s Sister Victoria Is Pregnant With Her 3rd Child: It’s ‘the Perfect Story’

By
Teen Mom 2 Kailyn Lowry Leah Messer Enjoy Hawaii Vacation With Their 6 Kids
Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer  Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT
12
13 / 12

Vacation, All I Ever Wanted

“Costa Rica did not disappoint 😍,” Lowry wrote about the trip via Instagram.

 

Back to top