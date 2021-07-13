Progress report. Lesley Murphy gave an update on her daughter Nora’s health after bringing the 5-month-old home from the hospital.

“The happiest nugget even when she’s down,” the Bachelor alum, 33, captioned a Monday, July 12, Instagram photo. “We went back to our pediatrician’s office today since Nora’s condition wasn’t exactly improving. Last night was really rough, and I’d be lying if said I didn’t think about jumping back in the car for a second dose of the ER in the middle of the night. I saw every hour on the hour, and I finally dozed off around 6 a.m. when I felt confident in her breathing. We did another round of steroids, and we’re all hoping tonight is the turning point.”

The former reality star called motherhood the “hardest job in the world,” adding, “It’s true what they (we) say. … But there’s no other job I’d rather have than being her world. Happy 5 months, my girl.”

The Arkansas native went on to post a photo of her fiancé, Alex Kavanagh, at the doctor’s office. “A true Aussie through and through,” the travel blogger wrote on her Instagram Story. “Wearing boardies (swims shorts) to the ped office. I love every bit of him.”

The couple first brought their baby girl to the hospital on Friday, July 9. After she developed a “really loud barking cough” and “woke up gasping for air,” Nora’s parents took her to the emergency room, where she was diagnosed with croup.

“[That’s] an upper airway infection that blocks breathing and comes with a bad cough,” Murphy explained in a Saturday, July 10, Instagram slideshow. “Right now, she’s fast asleep on my chest in the ER, a slight stridor sound coming from her throat, muffled by the white noise on the bedside. When she wakes, she goes between being in good spirits and struggling a little bit. It’s a roller-coaster. So we wait.”

The Bachelor Nation member revealed the following day that Nora was home, telling her Instagram followers: “This super crouper (as our nurse affectionately calls her) is still fighting. It’s the worst feeling watching my baby struggle to breathe. I’m always here to share not only the cute, smiley photos but also the really challenging times in case it helps anyone else.”

