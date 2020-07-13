Moms

Lisa Marie Presley’s Best Quotes About Motherhood: ‘My Fave People in the World’

Lisa Marie Presley Best Quotes About Motherhood
October 2014

“I am very protective,” she told Healthy Living magazine. “I just smother them in love and I am also ferociously protective. They are my priority. That’s what I do. That’s what I care most about. I keep them close to me and make sure they are happy and healthy.”

Lisa added at the time: “When they get older sometimes I don’t think it ever ends. When they get past 18 I think their problems just get bigger to be honest; that’s always a struggle. We all kind of hold each other up; we are all each other’s best friends. I’m theirs but I am also their mother.”

