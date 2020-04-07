Staying hopeful. Michelle Money’s 15-year-old daughter, Brielle, has made “progress” after a March 30 skateboarding accident left the teenager in the ICU on life support.

“Brielle is doing well today,” the Bachelor alum, 39, captioned throwback pictures and videos of her daughter via Instagram on Monday, April 6. “Her numbers have been averaging around 16 with a few random spikes. She seems to be heading in the right directions where we will not need to take other measures to keep this [brain] pressure down! Thank God! We are waiting to see that number get down into the single digits and stay there for a solid day before taking her off these meds keeping her sedated. In typical Brie fashion, she is doing things her way!”

Money added that she is trying to “honor that process as best as” she can. “We all miss her and wish we were goofing off together,” the former Good Things Utah host wrote, “but she needs to do what works for her and her body right now.”

The former reality star went on to celebrate a “win” from that day on her Instagram Story. “We made progress,” she told her followers. “It might just be, like, five percent progress, but it’s progress nonetheless. I’ll take it.”

The previous day, the Bachelor Pad alum said she and her ex-husband, Ryan Money, were “consider[ing] other options” after Brielle’s brain pressure rose.

“Today has been a week [since the accident] and if we can’t get her numbers stabilized than we are going to have to put her into a deeper coma that has lots of other side effects that we don’t want or we’re going to have to do surgery and remove part of her skull,” the Utah native explained in her Sunday, April 5, Instagram video.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum asked her followers for prayers. “I posted on my Story to have you guys pray, and once I posted that, her numbers started going down,” the former ABC personality said at the time. “Please pray for her today. It’s been a whole week, and last night was just really scary.”

