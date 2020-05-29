No Going Back

Myka declared in a January 2017 video that no diagnosis would separate her from Huxley. “If anything, my child is not returnable,” she said after a doctor discouraged her from adopting him.

She discussed the warning with James, but they decided “without a doubt in our minds, we knew, no matter what state he came to us, that we would love him.” She later shared their devotion to Huxley: “He’s our son and that’s that. We’re not gonna trade him in, we’re not gonna return him, he’s our boy.”