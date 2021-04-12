Babies Nick Cannon Expecting Twin Boys With Abby De La Rosa By Emily Longeretta April 12, 2021 Photo by Aleah Clark/@byaleahclark 4 2 / 4 So Stunning She knelt, cradling her stomach. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Khloe Kardashian’s Unedited Bikini Photo Controversy Is Wild — Here’s Everything We Know So Far 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News