Pregnant Catherine Giudici doesn’t know the sex of her and Sean Lowe’s third child, but that didn’t stop her from throwing a pink baby shower on Sunday, November 3.

“Alert: This is not a gender reveal,” the season 17 Bachelor winner, 33, wrote on her Instagram Story. “I’m an obnoxious girl, so I’m having an obnoxiously girly shower for my unknown baby’s gender. I seriously didn’t think I liked girly things until I birthed two boys and haven’t yet gotten the chance to do girly things. Again, this is not a gender reveal.”

The former reality star went on to caption a series of party pictures: “We don’t know if the baby is a girl or not, but we’re gonna party as if it is.”

She and Lowe, 35, announced in June that they are expecting baby No. 3. The Bachelor alums welcomed sons Samuel and Isaiah in July 2016 and May 2018, respectively.

“The first two have been pretty cool, so why not a third? #partyoffive,” the Bachelorette alum wrote alongside their reveal at the time.

This news came four months after Giudici revealed that she and her husband wanted a baby girl. “I get asked all the time whether we’re done in the kiddo dept, so here’s your answer: Not until Samuel and Isaiah have a baby sister bossing them around,” the Washington native explained on social media. “SEAN LOWE, I WANT A GIRL.”

The stationery designer added that she was “not ready to try yet,” which is why Lowe told Us Weekly exclusively in July that her third pregnancy happened “sooner than planned.”

He admitted, “The idea of raising three kids under three and a half years old, that’s a little daunting if I’m being honest! … Her first thought was probably not excitement! Her first thought was probably, ‘Wait, we’re having a baby? I already have a baby! I’m not ready for another baby!’ But after a few hours, I think she got excited.”

Keep scrolling to see pictures of Giudici celebrating her little one’s impending arrival at a perfectly pink party.