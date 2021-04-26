Bear-y cute! Pregnant Cheyenne Floyd rang in her second child’s upcoming arrival at her Sunday, April 25, baby shower — and got proposed to in the process.

“Speechless,” the Teen Mom OG star, 28, captioned an Instagram slideshow of herself, fiancé Zach Davis and her 4-year-old daughter, Ryder. “We said Yessss! Today was perfect! I cannot put it into words yet but this is a moment I will cherish forever.”

Fellow reality stars commented their congratulations on the social media upload. “Yay!!! So happy for you! Congrats!!” the Challenge’s Jenna Compono wrote, while Tyler Baltierra added, “CONGRATS.”

The Los Angeles native documented the bear-themed baby bash on her Instagram Story, from sweet treats to brown balloon bunches. Floyd also showed the mini ring Davis, 30, got her toddler, whom she shares with Cory Wharton.

“Ryder got a ring too,” the Ruu creator captioned an Instagram video of the little one. “Still not over that he got both me and Ryder rings. He knows this is a package deal.”

The expectant star announced her pregnancy news in December 2020. “We are extremely blessed and honored that this little one has chosen us as parents,” she captioned maternity shoot photos at the time. “We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could. The past few months have been life changing in the best ways possible. Ryder is so excited to be a big sister again and is already super protective over my bump. She prays for the baby every night and kisses my belly every morning.”

Later that same month, the pair revealed the sex of their baby-to-be with blue smoke and confetti. They plan to name their son Ace Harold Davis.

Floyd will be “done” having children after the infant’s arrival, she exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “I’ve grown a boy, like, what else do you want from me? … I really feel like two is the perfect number.”

While Davis believed she’d want another in the future, the pregnant star assured Us that she will be “OK” with Ryder and Ace. “I just want to heal nicely,” the MTV personality explained. “This is the end for me.”

At the time, she and the California native were “nesting already” in preparation for their baby boy’s arrival, painting their house and “doing a lot of handiwork.”

Keep scrolling to see Floyd’s sweet shower photos.