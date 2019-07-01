Almost time! Christina Anstead celebrated her third pregnancy with a boho baby shower on Sunday, June 30.

“Thank you so much to my amazing bestie @cazeb for throwing me such a dreamy boho baby shower,” the Christina on the Coast star, 35, captioned an Instagram post after the party. “We can’t wait to welcome#BabyAnstead to the fam in 10 weeks! Had such a beautiful day with friends and family.”

In the baby bash pic, the Flip or Flop alum stood in front of greenery, windcatchers and a “Baby Anstead” sign, cradling her budding belly in a pink and white dress.

The HGTV personality gave her followers a glimpse of the rest of the shower on her Instagram Story, highlighting blue donuts, a Himalayan bath salt station and more.

While her husband, Ant Anstead, wasn’t there for the full festivities, the Wheeler Dealers host, 40, did stop by.

“Just dropped into the baby shower (basically imagine walking into the lions den!!!) At least the deserts were off the scale,” he captioned an Instagram upload. “Grabbed what I could! blessed to have so many close friends!! Think I will leave the ladies to it!”

Christina and Ant announced in March that they are expecting their first child together. The Flip Your Life author already shares Taylor, 8, and Brayden, 3, with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. The Canadian TV personality also has two children with his ex-wife, Louise Anstead — Amelie, 15, and Archie, 12.

One month after the pregnancy announcement, El Moussa, 37, accidentally revealed the sex of his ex-wife’s baby-to-be in a TMZ interview. “She’s actually pregnant — everybody knows that,” the reality star said at the time. “She’s having a son.”

After he spilled the beans, Christina’s rep told Us Weekly: “While Christina and Ant wished they could have shared the news themselves, they are very excited to welcome a baby boy in the fall.”

Keep scrolling to see how the pregnant star celebrated her son’s impending arrival.