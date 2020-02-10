Stunning in sheer! Ciara showed off her baby bump at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, two weeks after her and husband Russell Wilson’s pregnancy announcement.

The “Level Up” singer, 34, cradled her budding belly in a custom sparkling Ralph & Russo gown at the Sunday, February 9, event. The Texas native’s dress featured a strapless bustier beneath a sheer, one-shoulder dress covered in crystals with a thigh-high slit. Ciara paired the daring maternity look with a high bun and strappy heels, while Wilson, 31, stood at his wife’s side in a black tuxedo.

The couple announced in January that Ciara is pregnant with her third child. She welcomed son Future, 5, with her ex-fiancé, Future, in 2014, and shares daughter Sienna, 2, with the professional football player.

“Number 3,” the pregnant star captioned her Instagram reveal last month. Wilson went on to post his own photo, sharing a selfie on Instagram with his wife posing in the background in a bathing suit. The Ohio native adorably wore a “3” necklace.

The quarterback is spoiling Ciara during her pregnancy, he told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “I always pamper, pregnant or not,” Wilson explained. “I just make sure that all of her food cravings are taken care of, that she gets anything she wants.”

He went on to tell Us, “It’s really exciting. We’re really fired up about having a third baby. We hoped that we were having a new baby. It’s a blessing for sure.” As for whether Wilson and Ciara want a boy or girl, they’re just hoping for “a healthy baby.”

In November, the Grammy winner opened up about her “greatest accomplishment” — motherhood. “[It has] just shown me there’s really nothing we can’t do as women,” Ciara told PureWow at the time. “I feel really empowered having my kids in my life. By far, my greatest accomplishment is having them. … I can’t even imagine my life without them. Life without them was not as good as it is with them.”

She and the NFL player tied the knot in 2016 in the Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England.

Keep scrolling to see stunning shots of them posing at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.