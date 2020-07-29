Beach bump! Pregnant Katy Perry spent some time in the sand with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, and friends Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner and more.

The singer, 35, covered her budding belly in a strapless purple one-piece during the Sunday, July 26, outing. The Grammy nominee also wore a sun hat and black sunglasses.

As for the model, 27, Kloss rocked a striped bathing suit. She and Perry laid out while Bloom, 43, and Kushner, 35, rode jet skis.

Perry announced in March that she and the actor are expecting their first child together. The Lord of the Rings star previously welcomed his son, Flynn, now 9, with his then-wife, Miranda Kerr.

The California native, who debuted her baby bump in her “Never Worn White” music video at the time, then went on to document her pregnancy progress via social media. The “Daisies” singer posed in a bunny suit in April and sported a crop top earlier this month.

In May, Perry enjoyed a beach outing with her fiancé, her dog Nugget and her father, Keith Hudson, while celebrating Memorial Day Weekend in Santa Barbara, California. She wore a sun hat and sunnies for that trip as well, pairing the accessories with a floral one-piece.

The couple are expecting a baby girl, which Bloom could not be more “excited” about, Perry gushed in a June interview with Mix 104.1’s Karson & Kennedy. “They say that little girls are daddy’s little girl,” the mom-to-be said at the time. “That’s how it’s going to be. We’ll see.”

Perry herself is experiencing “all of” the emotions, she went on to say, explaining, “I’ve been overwhelmed, I’ve been anxious, I’ve been happy, I’ve been overjoyed, I’ve been depressed. The world is just a wild time [amid the coronavirus pandemic], and it’s a wild time to bring life into the world. I mean, people were already having those kinds of conversations years ago, where it’s like, ‘Man, the world feels a little uncertain.’ And now, it really feels shaky boots.”

