Birthday boy! Queen Elizabeth II and more royal family members shared sweet tributes on Prince George’s 7th birthday on Wednesday, July 23.

Prince William and Duchess Kate‘s little one celebrated his big day with new photos taken by his mother, 38. Kensington Palace released the pictures on Tuesday, July 21, writing via Instagram: “Sharing a [photo] taken by The Duchess ahead of Prince George’s seventh birthday tomorrow.”

In the first portrait, George grinned while wearing an olive green polo shirt. He smiled in a camouflage shirt in a second shot.

Kate and William, also 38, welcomed their son in 2013. He became a big brother when Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, arrived in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

The Duke of Cambridge spoke about the big “changes” he went through as a new dad, saying at a 2016 event: “I’m very lucky in the support I have from Catherine, she’s an amazing mother and a fantastic wife. I’ve struggled at times. The alteration from being a single, independent man to going into marriage and then having children is life-changing.”

The following year, the Duchess of Cambridge shared the “isolation” she felt as a new mom. “It is lonely at times,” she said during a 2017 royal outing. “But actually so many other mothers are going through what you are going through, but it’s being brave enough to actually reach out.”

Now that she has a bigger brood, the duchess “absolutely” struggles with mom guilt when she’s away from George and his siblings. “Anyone who doesn’t as a mother is actually lying!” she said during a February “Happy Mum, Happy Baby” podcast episode. “Even this morning … George and Charlotte were like, ‘Mummy, how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?’”

Kate added at the time: “That’s what I would want them to remember, those moments with me as a mother. Also the family going to the beach, getting soaking wet, filling our boots full of water — not a stressful household where you’re trying to do everything and not really succeeding at one thing.”

