Mom and dad’s night out! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost attended the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards on Thursday, November 18, marking her first red carpet since welcoming son Cosmo in August.

“I feel very fortunate that I’ve been able to take this time to really enjoy the early stages of my motherhood with our son,” the Black Widow star, 36, told Entertainment Tonight on the carpet. “It’s been wonderful. I’m in a ‘baby bliss bubble.‘”

While Johansson and Jost, 39, are loving time with their newborn, the actress’ 7-year-old daughter Rose, whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, isn’t as enthralled.

“She’s 7, so she’s very busy, she’s kind of like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s cute. So, all this happened,’ [just] nonstop talk,” the Tony winner joked.

The Saturday Night Live writer began dating the Marriage Story actress in 2017, getting engaged two years later. The pair tied the knot in October 2020. Jost announced his son’s arrival in August.

“OK OK we had a baby,” the comedian wrote via Instagram at the time. “His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated. For all inquiries, please contact our publicist [Michael Che]. #wegotawaywithitforalongtime #nokidspolicy #we’regoingtodisneyland.”

On Thursday night, the Jojo Rabbit actress was given the American Cinematheque Award, which is awarded to someone who has made a significant contribution to film.

“When I was first told that I was getting this award, I was like, ‘Wait, is it over? I’m still in the middle of my life, my career,'” Johansson shared on the carpet. “It’s a unique experience, a very special one to just kind of, take it all in. I’m very overwhelmed.”

That said, she added that she loves being an actor now “more than I ever have before,” explaining, “I think I’m very much focused on getting better, and getting more efficient, and exploring parts of me that are uncomfortable to explore and be curious about those places and using that in my work. I’m very much in the middle of it, so, I haven’t really been able to think about what the legacy means, ’cause I’m just too entrenched in the work right now.”

