The secret’s out! Colin Jost revealed the name and sex of his and Scarlett Johansson’s first child together on Wednesday, August 18.

“OK OK we had a baby,” the Saturday Night Live star, 39, wrote via Instagram in blue text on a black background. “His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated.”

The New York native went on to joke, “For all inquiries, please contact our publicist [Michael Che].”

The comedian then got creative in the caption with his hashtags, writing, “#wegotawaywithitforalongtime #nokidspolicy #we’regoingtodisneyland.”

The social media upload came shortly after Us Weekly confirmed that he and the Black Widow star, 36, welcomed the actress’ second baby. Johansson is also the mother of daughter Rose, 6, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

The Tony winner gave birth to her baby girl in August 2014, splitting from the journalist, 39, three years later. In 2017, Johansson moved on with Jost. They got engaged in May 2019 and wed in October of the following year.

Jost announced their pregnancy news at a comedy show earlier this month, gushing, “We’re having a baby. It’s exciting.”

The Weekend Update cohost is “a great father figure” to his stepdaughter, a source exclusively told Us in November 2019. “He loves playing with her and she is obsessed with him.”

While raising the little one, Johansson has been vocal about the mom guilt she experiences. “If you’re at work, you feel like you’re missing out on those special moments with your kid,” she explained to Entertainment Tonight in February 2017. “If you’re with your kid, you feel like you’re not giving enough to your job. It’s a balance. I have a lot of huge admiration for working moms. I’m barely, barely holding it together.”

The Oscar nominee went on to call motherhood “an incredible gift,” telling the outlet: “I don’t profess to know anything about parenting, anything more than anybody else, [but] being a working mom is an incredible challenge.”

The Don Jon star has slightly shifted her career since Rose’s arrival. “Now I have a child … not that I’m not career-driven now, but I guess I’ve been driven by other sides of my career in the past,” Johansson told Vanity Fair in November 2019. “Maybe I was more concerned with a certain kind of visibility or exposure. And now I’m not as worried about that stuff. I’m in a good phase in my career where I’m able to actually wait for stuff that’s right.”