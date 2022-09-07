Her girls! Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Leah Messer is the mother of three daughters — Ali, Aleeah and Adalynn — and she has documented every #GirlMom moment throughout the years.

The West Virginia native was first introduced to fans in her two-part episode of 16 and Pregnant in 2010. At the time, the MTV star was a high school student newly dating Corey Simms, the twins’ father, when she became a mom of two. While parenting multiples was overwhelming, Messer and Simms — who were married for six months in 2011 — soon faced another obstacle when daughter Ali was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy.

One year after finalizing her divorce from Simms, the Teen Mom 2 star married her second husband, Jeremy Calvert. The two welcomed daughter Addie in 2013 before calling it quits two years later.

As MTV cameras followed Messer’s ups and downs for over a decade on Teen Mom 2, viewers watched her kids grow from newborns to pre-teens. Fans have also watched Ali progress and thrive in the face of her MD diagnosis, from being a little girl racing her twin sister in her power wheelchair to horseback riding as a near-teenager.

While the Hope, Grace & Faith author’s love life played out on screen, she introduced viewers to partner Jaylan Mobley on Teen Mom: Family Reunion in 2021. The West Virginia Army National Guard lieutenant proposed to Messer in August 2022, making her family complete — for now.

Later that month, Messer exclusively told Us Weekly that she was “open to the next steps” of expanding her family — and wasn’t ruling out the idea of having more children.

“At the very beginning of our relationship, I was like, ‘Whoa, like, put the breaks on it,’” she shared with Us at the time about her thoughts on growing her family with Mobley. “But I am more open to the next steps than I ever have been.”

The TV personality previously told Us about her requirements for having a fourth child.

“Listen, if I were to ever get remarried, and let’s say they didn’t have kids and would want a child, it would have to come with terms and conditions this time because I put my work in!” Messer told Us in March 2021, adding, “I don’t know. Whatever’s meant to be will happen.”

As for life with her three daughters, “I don’t know where I’d be without them,” she gushed to Us.

Keep scrolling to see Messer’s sweetest moments with her kids: