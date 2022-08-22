Teen Mom’s Leah Is 'Excited' About Life With Fiance, Isn't Ruling Out Kids

Happy where she’s at! Leah Messer is “excited” for her future with fiancé Jaylan Mobley.

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly that she isn’t ruling out having more kids with her man, 25, after getting engaged earlier this month.

“At the very beginning of our relationship, I was like, ‘Whoa, like, put the breaks on it,’” Messer told Us of expanding her family while promoting the September premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. “But I am more open to the next steps than I ever have been.”

The MTV personality teased: “And I think you guys will definitely have to tune into this new, next chapter of Teen Mom to really see, you know, the big decisions that we make together and what we have and in store for our future.”

Messer — who shares 12-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah with ex-husband Corey Simms and 9-year-old daughter Adalynn with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert — has already taken a big step with Mobley, having recently moved in together.

“It is even better than we expected. I think every day gets better,” she told Us. “I have nothing to say besides that.”

The mother of three explained that her happy relationship is just part of the positive story lines viewers will see on the new MTV series.

“I think that you’ve definitely saw some of the lowest points in my life throughout the years, but this season, The Next Chapter, you’ll get to see some of the highest points,” Messer revealed. “I think [there are] some really great moments. Us moving into our new home with Jaylan and kind of seeing [a] sneak peak of that and how it all kind of plays out. I’m excited.”

The Teen Mom 2 star began dating the West Virginia National Guard cybersecurity lieutenant in August 2021 after meeting at an ESPN and Army event one year prior.

After one year together, Messer announced their engagement on Saturday, August 20, sharing snaps of the romantic proposal via Instagram.

“Two souls, one heart ❤️ It’s official,” the Hope, Grace and Faith author wrote one day after Mobley popped the question in Costa Rica.

The former NASA intern, for his part, shared the same series of beachside pictures on social media in celebration of their special day. “So much to live for with you,” Mobley captioned an Instagram Story video on Sunday, August 21 with his fiancée. “The world is yours.”

Prior to finding love with Mobley, Messer was married twice. She wed Simms, 32, in October 2010, but they split the following year. The West Virginia native later tied the knot with Calvert, 33, in April 2012. The pair called it quits in June 2015.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on MTV Tuesday, September 6 at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

