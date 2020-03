Lux

Lowry welcomed her third child, Lux Russell, in August 2017. The MTV personality shares her son with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. “Lux Russell, 08/05/17 💕 7 lbs 15 oz, 19 3/4” born at 3 am on the dot,” Lowry captioned photo of Lux on Instagram in October 2017, after she picked his name. “It only took us 7 weeks to decide a name and 8 weeks to make it official 💛.”