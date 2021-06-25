Chelsea Houska has a full house! The Teen Mom 2 alum is hard at work raising four kids.

The former reality star first became a mom in 2009 when she and then-boyfriend Adam Lind welcomed daughter Aubree. Following their split, the South Dakota native moved on with Cole DeBoer.

The couple, who wed in October 2016, share three children — son Watson and daughters Layne and Walker.

When the former MTV personality announced her fourth pregnancy in August 2020, she clapped back at criticism about her family’s size.

“There’s always the comments that are like, ‘She’s pregnant again?’” Houska told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I think a lot of people still consider or think of us as being these young or teen moms. I was like, ‘I mean, I’m married.’ So … It just cracks me up. People just don’t realize that we are almost 30, I think, and married, and we’re not teenagers anymore.”

In June of the following year, the esthetician exclusively told Us Weekly that she tries her best not to reply to haters on social media, calling their comments “bull crap.”

Houska explained at the time: “Sometimes it’s nice to put people in their place if they’re saying something mean and you just want to say something back … but it’s always best to take the high road. [I’ve received] so much [backlash from the parenting police]. We’re on a show called Teen Mom. We’ve heard it all.”

While raising Aubree, Watson, Layne and Walker, she and DeBoer embarked on a major project — a home build for their family of six. The pair documented the process on a joint Instagram account, from laying the foundation to painting the exterior.

“Today is a good day…we officially CLOSED on our house!” they announced in January 2021. “This building process has been so fun! Who needs or wants us to come help them with their house I don’t wanna be done.”

The couple sweetly wrote all of their names on the house before the drywall went up. The little ones “love[d] seeing the house and doing lots of exploring.”

Keep scrolling to see Houska and the traffic control specialist’s sweetest shots with their children over the years.