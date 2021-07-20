TV

‘The Challenge’ Babies: Which MTV Stars Have Given Birth

By
Jennifer Jenn Grijalva and Derek Diaz baby
 Courtesy of Jennifer Jenn Grijalva/Instagram
16
7 / 16
podcast
Gummy_Ad_71621_600x338

Jennifer ‘Jenn’ Grijalva

“Thiago Angelo Diaz,” the California native captioned her baby boy’s January 2021 Instagram debut.

Back to top