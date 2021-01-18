The Challenge‘s Ashley Cain shared an update on his daughter’s battle with leukemia as the 5-month-old had a stem cell procedure on Monday, January 18.

“Today was by far the biggest day of our lives. One that we have been hoping, wishing and praying for. The day Azaylia received her stem cell transplant and begins the toughest journey imaginable to save her precious life!” the British reality star, 30, wrote via Instagram on Monday alongside a handful of photos from the Birmingham Children’s Hospital in England. “We believe in you, princess. You are strong, you are mighty, you are courageous and God is with you! 🙏🏾 You got this, Likkle Lion. We love you! ❤️ LETS GO CHAMP! 💫.”

One day prior, Cain thanked fans for their “overwhelming” support after announcing that a suitable donor had been found for his little one. “It’s hard to put into words how grateful we’re are for everyone that’s supported, shared and registered to be a donor to help save Azaylia’s life,” he wrote in a separate Instagram post. “However, after Azaylia’s second round of chemotherapy, we were informed that Azaylia had relapsed and her leukemia had returned. 💔 Which highlights how aggressive her cancer is and shows how crucial this transplant will be.”

The former soccer star said that the “incredibly tough” transplant process could take between four and nine months. “It’s going to get a lot worse before it gets better,” he added. “But we’re however doing our best to remain strong and positive for our daughter. She made it past the first stage of treatment against the odds and we truly believe that she will do the same this time around! She is a fighter, she will do this and we will be by her side every step of the way! 💯✊🏾❤️ LETS GO CHAMP!”

Cain welcomed his daughter with girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee in August 2020. Two months later, he shared the news of Azaylia’s cancer diagnosis, calling it “single most upsetting, terrifying and heartbreaking experience” of his life. Weeks later, he shared a message of gratitude for those who’ve prayed and kept his family in their thoughts.

“I gain so much inspiration from your love, energy and positively it’s unbelievable,” he wrote in an Instagram Story at the time. “When I read your guys messages, yeah, it gets me through the next hour. It helps me to be 100 for this little ball of energy. Thank you very much for the love and support. Keep it up. Keep her in your prayers, God only has to answer one of us.”

Two months before his daughter secured a donor for her procedure, the Ex on the Beach UK alum opened up about the difficult experience of finding the right match to give Azaylia a “fighting chance” to survive.

“As she has an ethnic mix of Caribbean/Indian/White it is much more difficult for her to find a match,” Cain explained via Instagram in November 2020. “That being said, ANYBODY no matter what race could be her genetic match! My little warrior has done all she can do up until this point and more, but now she needs our help.”

