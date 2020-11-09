The bravest baby. Ashley Cain asked his followers for help one month after revealing his daughter Azaylia’s leukemia diagnosis.

“Because of the genetic type of leukemia she has no matter how well she copes with her chemotherapy and her recovery, the leukemia will come back so she now is in desperate need for a bone marrow transplant,” the Challenge alum, 30, wrote via Instagram after describing his 2-month-old’s “rare and aggressive” form of cancer on Friday, November 6. “As she has an ethnic mix of Caribbean/Indian/White it is much more difficult for her to find a match. That being said, ANYBODY no matter what race could be her genetic match! My little warrior has done all she can do up until this point and more, but now she needs our help.”

In order to give the infant a “fighting chance,” the former reality star asked Instagram users to register as donors. This could “potentially save her life and maybe thousands of others,” he wrote.

On Sunday, November 8, the former professional soccer player thanked his followers for their support, gushing, “We really, really appreciate everybody that has registered to be a donor, don’t we? Record numbers of people registered, and we cannot thank you enough. We are forever grateful.”

The former MTV personality revealed his and girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee’s daughter’s diagnosis last month. “Yesterday I had to go through something no parent in the world should have to go through,” Cain captioned an October Instagram post. “The single most upsetting, terrifying and heartbreaking experience I have ever been through. I found out my beautiful daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain got diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of leukemia which has come with many complications. Everybody who wishes to, please say a prayer for my beautiful brave little girl.”

The Ex on the Beach U.K. alum first opened up about his baby girl’s need for a bone marrow donor earlier this month, calling the news a “crushing blow.”

“The bone marrow transplant it is a very long and grueling process of intense chemotherapy, stem cell treatments, transfusions, etc. and there are many high-risk complications,” Cain wrote via Instagram on November 4. “She’s in the high-risk category and this process is incredibly enduring on her little body. But as always we’re keeping things positive and as long as she’s got a fighting chance … WE WILL FIGHT!”

He and Vorajee welcomed Azaylia in August.